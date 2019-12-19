Frances Lenora (Oliver) Mitsch, 83, died at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9, Church of Christ in Little Sioux.
Clergy: Pastor Wayne Bahr.
Musician: Dan Hutchinson, whom sung and played “I Ask the Lord.”
Recorded Musical Selections: "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" and "Amazing Grace," both by Alan Jackson.
Pallbearers: Jason Evans, Bryan Meyer, Dustin Meyer, Josh Meyer, Philip Meyer, and Wyatt Mitsch.
Final Resting Place: Little Sioux Cemetery, Little Sioux.
Frances was born on June 3, 1936, to Ivan and Marie (Hall) Oliver near Pisgah. She graduated from Moorhead High School in 1955.
Frances married Fred Mitsch on Sept. 13, 1972, in Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho. They lived in Montana, and in 1995, they moved to Pisgah.
Frances baked pies for Dave’s Cafe in Pisgah and Izzy’s Place in Missouri Valley for many years. She drove a school bus for Columbia Falls, Mont., and West Harrison Schools for over 20 years.
Frances enjoyed gardening, and she and Fred loved wildlife, hunting, and fishing.
Frances was a pillar of the Pisgah community. Vicki Carson and Frances headed up the Pisgah Beautification Committee. She was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tina Peters; brother, Dwane Oliver; and sister, Patricia Holste.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Mitsch; five children, Terri and her husband, Danny Michaels, of Magnolia, Tim Meyer and his wife, Martie, of Homer, Alaska, Tami and her husband, Rue Van Vliet, of Homer, Alaska, Todd Meyer and his wife, Tammy, of Honey Creek, and Bradford Mitsch and his wife, Ronda, of Pisgah; son-in-law, Gary Peters of Big Fork, Mont.; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. Online condolences at foutsfuneralhome.com.