FORREST L. HULSEBUS, 83

Forrest Lee Hulsebus, age 83, of Mondamin, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley. Forrest was born Sept. 2, 1937, in Mondamin, to Harold and Audrey (Burks) Hulsebus. He graduated from Mondamin High School class of 1955. Forrest married Arlene Lewis Mar. 7, 1970, Forrest and Arlene just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He worked for Vickers for over 35 years. He was a member of the Mondamin Church of Christ, Eagles Club #3876, Union President of Local AIW 565 for over twenty years, he enjoyed boating and bowling.
Forrest was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Donna Rodasky.
Forrest is survived by his wife Arlene Hulsebus of Mondamin, daughter Terri Miller and husband Sherman of North Platte, Neb., grandson Daniel Miller and wife Brittany of Gulf Breeze, Fla., granddaughter Kristin Eschen and husband Larry of Holdrege, Neb., and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Graveside Service was Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia. Pastor Ken Fairbrother officiated. The Honorary Casket Bearers were Jack Lang, Frank Konfrst, Don Rodasky, Kenny Rodasky, and Rick Klutts. The Casket Bearers were Bryan Taylor, Ronnie Lawrenson, Jim Lewis, Sherman Miller, and Daniel Miller. The family asks that Memorials be directed to the Mondamin Fire and Rescue.