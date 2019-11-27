Evelyn M. (Kersten) Menching, 101, of Logan, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Westmont Care Center in Logan.
Visitation: 1-2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Logan.
Celebration of Life Service: 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Logan.
Officiating: Pastor Daniel Steeb and Pastor Dennis Maaske.
Organist: Dona Emswiler.
Vocalist: Rick Powell.
Music Selections: “You Raise Me Up” and “Amazing Grace, My Chains are Gone.”
Honorary Casket Bearers: Lyndsie Powell, Zachary Tveitnes, Nicole Mittman, Matt Mittman.
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia.
Evelyn was born April 28, 1918, to Rev. Adolf and Mary (Schroeder) Kersten in Telbasta, Neb.
Evelyn graduated from Magnolia High School in 1936. She married Addison Menching on Nov. 29, 1936. The couple farmed in the Magnolia area until Addison’s death in 1980.
Evelyn was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Magnolia and then Immanuel Lutheran Church in Logan. She belonged to the Willow Valley Club.
After moving to Logan, Evelyn helped at the Senior Center. She enjoyed spending Sundays with her family, playing cards with her friends, and making crafts.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Addison; sister, Marie; brother, Lester; three half-sisters; and four half-brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Genelle Powell and husband, Don, of Logan; three grandchildren, Tammy Powell and Rick Powell of Logan, and Lori (John) Mittman of York, Neb.; four great-grandchildren, Lyndsie Powell, Zachary Tveitnes, Nicole Mittman, and Matt Mittman; and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan. Online condolences at loganfuneralchapel.com.