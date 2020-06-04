Eva Vesper, age 86 of Missouri Valley, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Eva Dean Vesper was born Dec. 9, 1933, in Coalfield, Tenn., to Howard and Mattie (Smith) Justice. She graduated from Friendsville High School, and then married Robert Duane Vesper on May 4, 1957 in Angola, Ind. Robert passed away Sept. 11, 2013. Eva was a member of the First Lutheran Church, and a Life member of DAV, VFW Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Vesper; grandson, James R. Vesper; parents; two sisters; and four brothers.
Eva is survived by her children, James Vesper and wife Debbie of Audubon, Robert Vesper and wife Susan of Council Bluffs, Linda Hansen, Johann Vesper, Roberta Hoagland and husband Jeff, and Joshua Vesper all of Missouri Valley; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Buddy Justice and wife Betty; sisters, Nora Jean Cox, Mary Ruth Justice, Gail McMillan and husband Bruce, Alma, and Hazel; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made out to the family.
Visitation: Saturday, June 6, from noon until 2 p.m., Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at the same location.
Officiating: Pastor Kim Nelson.
Honorary Bearers: Grandchildren.
Music Selections: “Remember When,” “White Lightnin’,” “When I Get to Where I’m Going,” “My Tennessee Mountain Home.”
Final Resting Place: Gramkow-Vesper Cemetery, Avon, S.D.
Arrangements were made by Hennessey Funeral Home, 310 E. Huron St., Missouri Valley; www.hennesseyonline.com.