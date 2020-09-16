EVAN J. LATTO, 17

Evan J. Latto age 17 of Gretna, Neb. passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Evan was born Nov. 22, 2002, in Omaha, Neb. to Bradley and Brooke (Clark) Latto. He graduated from Gretna High School in 2020. Evan enjoyed listening to music, spending time with his friends and welding various things. He had a love for his dog Blue. In Evan's short life he touched so many. He lived every day to the fullest and was loved by many. Anyone that came in contact with him, their soul was forever touched. He was priceless. A shining star among the sky and brilliant beyond words. With Evan there was no limit of his potential. His smile was so bright, the sun pales in comparison. Evan will forever live in our souls. You are gone but will never be forgotten. LONG LIVE EVAN.
He is survived by his parents Brad and Brooke Latto, Brother Titus Latto, Grandparents John and Ruth Latto of Missouri Valley and grandparents Stephen and Garla Splittgerber of Modale, many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. His beloved companion Blue, his dog.
A celebration of life service was Saturday at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Pastor Connie McWilliams officiated. The music selections were “Tears in Heaven” and “Amazing Grace, My Chains are Gone”