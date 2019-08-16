Eugene W. Sorick, 92, a native of Iowa and a resident of Gulf Shores, Ala., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Family Will Receive Friends: 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, Oyster Bay Baptist Church, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Masonic Service: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, Oyster Bay Baptist Church, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Celebration of Eugene’s Life: 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, Oyster Bay Baptist Church, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Eugene was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a 50-year member of Valley Lodge, #232 AM & FM, Missouri Valley, and a 50-year member of Valley Chapter #26 Order of Eastern Star, also a member of the Foley Masonic Lodge #766 and Foley chapter #142 Order of Eastern Star. He is Past Grand High Priest of Iowa York Rite Chapter Bodies.
Eugene is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Helen Sorick; a brother, Gerald Sorick; and a sister, Dixie Sorick.
Survivors include his wife, LaVera Sorick of Gulf Shores, Ala.; daughters, Angela (Don) Aronson of Honey Creek, Jillian (Edward) Grube of Midland Texas; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Sorick; and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Foley, Ala. Online condolences at www.wolfefuneralhomes.com.