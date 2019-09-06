Emma Mae (Wehrli) Driver, 80, of Honey Creek, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Visitation: 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Inurnment: Grange Cemetery, Honey Creek.
Emma was born on the family farm east of Beebeetown on Sept. 6, 1938, to Emil and Edna (Netsch) Wehrli.
Emma graduated from Beebeetown High School with the Class of 1956. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and was a part of the Beebeetown Alumni Committee.
In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Driver; daughter, Deborah (Driver) Cain; sister, Merna Garrett; brothers, Emil and John Wehrli.
Emma is survived by her sons, Lynn Driver (Cheri) and Randy Driver (Lisa); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Laura Ronfeldt, Albert Wehrli, Tonya Bridge, and Forrest Hiller; and a host of other family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22163 Sumac Rd., Neola, IA 51559 or the Grange Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Online condolences at hoyfuneral.com.