Ellen Joyce Wyatt, 90, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, Neb.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 12, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 13, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor David Hannah.
Musician: Rick Powell.
Vocal Selections: “Go Rest High on that Mountain,” “Amazing Grace,” “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Ain’t No Grave.”
Casket Bearers: Andy Wyatt, Kevin Mader, Ron Heaney, James Wyatt, Sean Jernigan, Eric Wyatt.
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia.
Luncheon: Following the committal service, United Methodist Church in Missouri Valley.
Ellen was born May 4, 1929, in Magnolia, to William and Pearl (Kohl) Unmack. She graduated from Magnolia High School.
Ellen married Francis Wyatt in 1960 in Norfolk, Neb. She worked as a nurse in hospitals and nursing homes. Francis passed away in 1987.
Ellen enjoyed going to church and music, and she was an artist.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis; daughter, Cheryl; and son, Randy.
Survivors include her son, Mark A. Wyatt of Pueblo, Colo.; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.