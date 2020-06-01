Eldred F. Butts, 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Eldred F. Butts was born in Walthill, Neb., on Jan. 14, 1926. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1944. Eldred was a World War II vet, Army Air Corps.
Eldred was preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Gladys (Farrington) Butts; and sisters, Phyllis Schroeder and Faye Wiig.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet (Hultman) Butts; sons, Kevin (Joni) and Keith (Christine); daughters, Jan (Steve) and Nancy; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date
Memorials may be directed to Feed the Children, PO Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK., 73101, or online at feedthechildren.org.
Arrangements by: Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs; cutleroneill.com.