Elaine K. (Wohlers) Parrott, 57

Elaine K. (Wohlers) Parrott, age 57 of Missouri Valley, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at CHI Health Community Memorial Hospital in Missouri Valley.
Elaine was born Aug. 2, 1962, in Council Bluffs to Rodney and Phyllis (Hubbard) Wohlers. She graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1981. She enjoyed crocheting, latch hook, and color books. Elaine worked at factories and motels. Elaine married David Parrott in 1985 in Omaha, Neb.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Survivors include her son Adam Parrott and wife Nicki of Missouri Valley; daughter, Stephanie Weverka of Columbus, Neb.; sister, Colleen Wohlers of Missouri Valley; four grandchildren, Hailey, McKenzie Parrott of Missouri Valley, Braxtyn and Bentley Weverka of Columbus, Neb.
Visitation: Tuesday, June 2, from 10 a.m. until noon, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: noon, Tuesday, June 2, also at Hennessey Funeral Home.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Music Selections: “Sissy’s Song,” ”When I Get to Where I’m Going,” “Go Rest High on That Mountain”
Final Resting Place: Neola Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home, 310 E. Huron St., Missouri Valley; hennesseyfuneralhome.com.