Edward L. Nelsen, 70 Apr 8, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edward Lynn Nelsen was born on July 5, 1949, and died at home on March 25, 2020. A private funeral service was held Monday, March 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Upcoming Events Apr 8 Matthew's House Food Pantry Wed, Apr 8, 2020 Apr 9 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Thu, Apr 9, 2020 Apr 9 Alcoholics Anonymous Arlington Meetings Thu, Apr 9, 2020 Apr 10 Free Clothing Exchange in Missouri Valley Fri, Apr 10, 2020 Apr 10 Harrison County Food Pantry Fri, Apr 10, 2020 Apr 10 Free Clothing Closet & Exchange in Missouri Valley Fri, Apr 10, 2020 Apr 10 Friday is Fish Night at the MV Eagles Club Fri, Apr 10, 2020 Apr 11 Alcoholics Anonymous Herman Meetings Sat, Apr 11, 2020 Apr 12 Matthew's House Food Pantry Sun, Apr 12, 2020 Apr 12 Blair Jam Session Sun, Apr 12, 2020 Top 10 List 20th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Washington County Washington County Communications captain retires after 26 years with sheriff's office Blair woman sentenced to prison after probation is revoked Washington County Cattlemen announce scholarship recipients A little bit of Hope Washington County Courthouse, county facilities closed to public Minor injuries in single-vehicle rollover north of Arlington Carter Place residents moved to Midlands Hospital BCS searching for new high school principal, activities director County restaurants see community support amid pandemic Today's e-Edition Missouri Valley Times News