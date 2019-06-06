Dwight E. DeBolt, 61, of Logan, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2019.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 4, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Interment: Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia.
Dwight was born in Council Bluffs on Feb. 6, 1958, to Leon DeBolt and Dorothy (Rix) DeBolt.
Dwight graduated from Missouri Valley High School and was a production manager and co-owner at Vulcan Industries.
In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by his brother, Rick DeBolt; sister-in-law, Sharon DeBolt.
Dwight is survived by his children, Nicholas DeBolt and Shelbie Ehlers (Shane); siblings, Annette Larrison (Larry Wilson), Dave DeBolt, Georgia Hammitt, Larry Kalkowski (Judy), Lori Hansen (Bill), Rob DeBolt; stepmother, Bonnie DeBolt; grandchildren, Noah, Kolesyn, and Macie; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will direct memorials. Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Online condolences at www.hoykilnoski.com.