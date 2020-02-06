Dwain Grandgenett, 90, died on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Memorial Service: Will be held in Little Sioux in the spring.
Dwain was born Feb. 11, 1929, in Little Sioux, to Nealy and Waneita (Breeling) Grandgenett. Dwain was the oldest of eight children.
Dwain went to school in Castana and Mondamin, and then graduated from Little Sioux in 1946. He married Deloris Layton in October of 1950, and they shared 62 years together before she died in November of 2012.
Dwain worked for Redi-Mix Concrete in Missouri Valley for 22 years. He then worked for Quantum Chemical in Joliet, Ill., for 14 years. Dwain was involved in local politics and was President of the Iowa Redi-Mix Association, on the City Council in Missouri Valley and in Wilmington, Ill., and was Mayor of Little Sioux.
Dwain retired in 1990 and moved to Little Sioux. He and Deloris renovated Nealy Hall in Little Sioux in 2001. They bought and renovated several homes in the area. In 2005, Dwain and Deloris moved to Jacksboro, Tenn.
Dwain enjoyed hunting, fishing, home remodeling work, and watching the Tennessee Vols and the Chicago Cubs.
Dwain was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris; his parents; two sisters, Bettie Volk and Cathy Grosskopf; and his son-in-law, Bryan Roger Crose.
Survivors include his children, Deborah Crose of LaFollette, Tenn., and Lisa Kenna and husband, James, of Chicago, Ill.; grandchildren, Rachel Jacobson and her husband, J. Andrew, of Plainfield, Ill., Amanda Harder and her husband, Eric, of Hinsdale, Ill., Emily Cabaniss and her husband, Chris, of The Woodlands, Texas, Andrew Kenna of Herndon, Va., and Joseph Kenna of Chicago, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Henry, Lyla, Mason, Ava, and Britton; brothers, Dr. Don Grandgenett and his wife, Jean, Dr. Dwight Grandgenett and wife, Rita, Roger Grandgenett and his wife, Nancy, and Richard Grandgenett and his wife, Linda; sister, Dr. Myrna Grandgenett and her partner, Nancy; and a special friend, Carol Holly Day Rhea.