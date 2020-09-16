DORTHA L. MCINTOSH, 89

Dortha Lea McIntosh, age 89, of rural Neola, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, surrounded by family.
Dortha Lea was born Jan. 11, 1931, on the Thomsen family farm southwest of Beebeetown, to the late Chris and Dollie Thomsen. She attended Fairview Country Elementary School one mile north of where she was born. She graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1949. After graduating high school, she worked at World Insurance and lived in Council Bluffs, where she met and married Bernard McIntosh on May 24, 1953. From this union, they were blessed with two sons and one daughter and were married for 67 years. Dortha Lea enjoyed gardening, crocheting, needlepoint, traveling (visiting all fifty states over the years) and enjoying her family and close friends.
Dortha Lea was preceded in death by her parents Chris and Dollie (Johnsen) Thomsen, three sisters Lucille Meadows, Leora Anderson, and her twin sister Donna Mae Fountain.
Dortha Lea is survived by her husband Bernie McIntosh, and her three children and their spouses; Kenny McIntosh (Sandy) of Missouri Valley, Ed McIntosh (Pat) of Beebeetown, and Vicki White (Lin) of Beebeetown. Six Grandchildren Tami McIntosh, Chris McIntosh (Lisa), Dana McIntosh (Mark), Justin McIntosh (Kelly), Sarah Greene (Justin), and Jessica Wiggins (Jeremy) with thirteen Great-Grandchildren.
Visitation was held at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, with a private family graveside service at Grange Cemetery in Honey Creek.
Elder Sherman Struble officiated the service. The music selections were “Wings of a Snow-White Dove” and “Old Rugged Cross”. The Pall Bearers were Mark McIntosh, Justin McIntosh, Justin Greene, Chris McIntosh, Jeremy Wiggins, and Jessie Wiggins.