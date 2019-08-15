Doris “Doty” D. Breyfogle, 86, of Mondamin, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Carter Place in Blair, Neb.
Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Aug. 9, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia (at a later date).
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Mondamin Fire and Rescue Department.
Doty was born Dec. 16, 1932, in Woodbine, to David and Clarice (Lewis) Points. She graduated from Mondamin High School in Mondamin.
Doty married Don Breyfogle on Dec. 16, 1950, in Missouri Valley. They farmed in the Mondamin area for over 40 years.
Doty enjoyed her kids, grandkids, going to their activities, bowling, and traveling to Arizona.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents and son, Kevin.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Breyfogle of Mondamin; son, Wayne Breyfogle and wife, Jackie, of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Ben Breyfogle and wife, Angela, of Harlan, Amy VanAckeren and husband, Jason, of Omaha, Neb., Jaime Jones and husband, Jeremy, of Blair, Neb., and Jill Breyfogle of Des Moines; many great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.