Doris A. Collier, age 93 of Honey Creek, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home.
Doris was born Dec. 23, 1926, in Muncie, Ind., to Jimmy and Mildred (Dyer) Shiller. Doris married Paul Collier March 8, 1947, in Missouri. Doris enjoyed watching birds, cooking and country music.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; son, Danny Paul; and brother, Jim Shiller.
Survivors include her children: Michael Collier and wife Beverly of Honey Creek, Mark Collier and wife Julie of Falls City, Neb., Trudy Moore of Honey Creek, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Sunday, Sunday, May 31, from 3 – 5 p.m., Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Monday, June 1, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Ken Fairbrother.
Music Selections: “Wings of a Dove,” ”Comfort of Her Wings.”
Casket Bearers: Rick West Sr., Roy Mocha, Rick West Jr., Michael Collier, Michael Paul Collier, Brian Collier.
Final Resting Place: Branson Cemetery, Loveland.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home, 310 E. Huron St., Missouri Valley; hennesseyfuneralhome.com.