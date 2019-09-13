Donald Dean Kocour, 89, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Ed Steinmetz.
Pianist: Carol Brummer.
Music Selections: “How Great Thou Art” and “Lord’s Prayer.”
Honorary Pall Bearers: Greg Christensen, Dennis Osborn, Alvin Kierscht, Henry Marquardt, Albert Selk, George Winther, David Kocour.
Final Resting Place: Rose Hill Cemetery, Missouri Valley (at a later date).
Military Honors: Conducted by Julius F. Muller American Legion Post #337 of Missouri Valley and VFW Post 6256 and O’Hara Seeley Post of Logan.
Don was born Dec. 16, 1929, in North Bend, Neb., to Frank and Christena (Reker) Kocour.
Don graduated from Missouri Valley High School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from Oct. 9, 1951, to July 9, 1953.
Don married Sara F. O’Connor on Sept. 1, 1961, in Blair, Neb. Don worked for the United States Postal Service as a clerk for 30 years and retired in 1993. He belonged to the Presbyterian Church in Missouri Valley, was on the Board of Directors at the Rand Community Center, volunteered for many years at the Rand Community Center, was a volunteer firefighter for many years, was part of the Honor Guard American Legion Post #337 of Missouri Valley, and was a Missouri Valley city councilman.
Don enjoyed working, yard work, home improvements, painting, fishing in Canada, deer and turkey hunting, sightseeing, and going to California to help his son, Mike. He loved his grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Christena Kocour; and sister, Shirley Behm.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Kocour of Missouri Valley; son, Mike Kocour of Palm Desert, Calif.; grandchildren, Brittany Kocour and Ashley Kocour, both of Palm Desert, Calif.; sister, Burdell Stirtz of Missouri Valley; brothers, Ken Kocour and wife, Mary, of Ft. Dodge, and Larry Kocour and wife, Pat, of Missouri Valley; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.