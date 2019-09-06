Donald F. Breyfogle, 91, of Mondamin, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at CHI Health Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation: 10 a.m. until noon, Tuesday, Sept. 10, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Donald was born on Dec. 13, 1927, in Calumet, to George and Francis (Hitchcock) Breyfogle. Don graduated from Mondamin High School.
Donald married Doty on Dec. 16, 1950, in Missouri Valley. He served in the United States Navy.
Don and Doty farmed the Mondamin area for over 40 years. Doty passed away on Aug. 7.
Don enjoyed traveling to Arizona, fishing, hunting, golfing, enjoying their kids and grandkids, and going to their activities. He also refereed high school basketball games.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, George Breyfogle and Francis Hitchcock Breyfogle; his wife, Doris “Doty” Breyfogle; son, Kevin Breyfogle; four brothers, Robert, Alan, Newell, and Gary.
Survivors include his son, Wayne Breyfogle and wife, Jackie, of Omaha, Neb; grandchildren, Ben Breyfogle and wife, Angela, of Harlan, Amy VanAckeren and husband, Jason, of Omaha, Neb., Jaime Jones and husband, Jeremy, of Blair, Neb., and Jill Breyfogle of Des Moines; and many great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to go to the Mondamin Fire and Rescue Department.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.