Dona Mae Plummer, 98, of Missouri Valley, formerly of Logan, died at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Visitation: 5-8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, Christian Church, Logan.
Clergy: Pastor Rusty Hedger.
Musicians: Vicki Koenig and Brent Hoesing.
Musical Selections: “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “I’ll Fly Away,” “Supermarket Flowers,” and “The Old Rugged Cross.”
Honorary Pallbearers: Rhonda Clark, Jody Green, Mindy Ware, Lyndsey Martin, Jennifer Sedam, Rachel Gunderson, Sydney Terzic, Lucas Pickle, and Eli Pickle.
Pallbearers: Jeff Clark, Tim Plummer, Seann O’Riley, Craig Kenkel, David Kenkel, and Alison Stockamp.
Final Resting Place: 11:45 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, Bethel Cemetery near Logan.
Dona Mae (Michael) Plummer was born Sept. 3, 1920, to Daniel Sidney Phillip and Edith (Arnold) Michael in Logan.
Dona Mae graduated from Logan High School, and then she briefly worked as a store clerk in Council Bluffs before marrying Earl Vay Plummer on March 19, 1939.
Dona Mae and Earl farmed in the Harrison County and Shelby County areas for the next 45 years.
During her lifetime, Dona Mae worked at the Dairy Delite, Darner’s Dime Store, and for the Logan-Magnolia School District in the kitchen. Her love for all children saw her providing daycare for many.
Dona Mae’s life was full of family, especially the “grandkids.” She was happiest with a baby in her arms. Dona Mae’s role on the farm was to raise chickens, walk beans, milk cows, take lunch to the field, and cook for the hired men. Dona Mae could put food on the table in 15 minutes at a last-minute notice. Her apple pie, fried chicken, potato salad, and mashed potatoes were favorites. Earl never had trouble finding a sheller crew because Dona Mae was the cook.
Dona Mae moved to the Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley over a decade ago. She enjoyed Bingo and coffee with her neighbors. She extended her family to include “her girls” at the home.
Dona Mae was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; infant daughter, Connie; son-in-law, Charles O’Riley; five brothers, Edgar, Marion, Max, Robert, and Daniel; four sisters, Barbara, Lois, Eleanor, and Verda; grandson, Christopher Plummer; great-granddaughter, Brittany Carlson; and great-great-grandson, Finnigan Bales.
She is survived by five children, Karol Clark of Elkhorn, Neb., Terry Plummer and his wife, Mary Lou, of Persia, Kathy O’Riley of Maryville, Mo., Debbie and her husband, Jerry Kenkel, of Missouri Valley, and Lori and her husband, Michael Pickle, of Logan; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. Online condolences at foutsfuneralhome.com.