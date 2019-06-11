Dolores “Deedee” Diane (Sellers) Gross, 53, passed away in her home on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Clarkston, Mich.
Deedee’s remains were cremated, and her family will have a Celebration of Life for her in the summer of 2019 in Logan.
Deedee was born on May 16, 1965, in Council Bluffs to Jenna (Stephens) and Everett Jesse Sellers. She moved to Magnolia in 1972 with her mother and stepfather, Russell Shreeves, when she was 7 years old.
Deedee graduated from Logan-Magnolia High School in 1983. She spent most of her adult life in Michigan where she raised her children.
Deedee loved spending time with her friends and family. She was happiest when she was spending time with her children and grandchildren or spending time with friends laughing and having a good time.
Deedee had a love of furry animals and often had a little dog as her companion. She was a hard worker and spent most of her life as a waitress. She had also gone back to school and became a certified nail technician while living in Iowa.
When she was not working long hours, you could find her outside by a lake with friends and family, playing golf, or curled up on the couch watching a good movie. Her favorite flower was a daisy. You could find this flower all over her home and in her decorations.
Deedee was a breast and ovarian cancer survivor and was a strong advocate for Breast Cancer Awareness and BRAC 1 Gene support group.
Deedee had many friends that she loved to talk to on a daily basis, even if by phone. She loved talking about her children and grandchildren, which were the joy of her life. Deedee will be missed by all of her family and friends.
Deedee was preceded in death by her mother, Jenna Jeneva Shreeves; her father, Everett Jesse Sellers; grandson, Finn Bales; sisters, Penny Dee Sellers and Jenna Kay Carrier; and brothers, Carl Jefferson and Rick Duane Randolph.
She is survived by her four children, Molly Intlekofer (Dustin) of Carter Lake, Garrett Glynn of Deland, Fla., Jenna Ruiz (Riqui) of Clarkston, Mich., and Megan Bales (Gerry) of Logan; eight grandchildren, Adaline and Jessica Intlekofer, Lauryn, Violet, and Marie Ruiz, Austen, Makennah, and Aaron Bales; stepfather, Russell Shreeves (Myrna) of Smithland; siblings, David Randolph (Paula), Jessica Bosworth (Tedd), Dawn Sellers (John), Sarrah Palmer-Sellers (Donna), Lonnie Maguire (Wayne); stepsiblings, Jeff Shreeves (Tracy) and Marsha Barrier (Bob); aunt, Kay Felix (Robert); brother-in-law, John Carrier; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.