Dennis Lee Axtell, 74, of Jackson, Miss., passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Memorial Service: 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, Christian Church, Missouri Valley.
Visitation: At The Center after the Memorial Service with lunch to follow.
Final Resting Place: Grange Cemetery, Honey Creek.
Dennis was born July 23, 1945, in Omaha, Neb., to Willard and Aggie Leu (Hermes) Axtell.
Dennis grew up near Council Bluffs, served in the Army during the Vietnam War, and then worked as a truck driver until his retirement.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Kirby.
Survivors include his daughter, Emily Axtell; mother Aggie Lou Blaziek of Missouri Valley; sister, Gerry Sue Rinella of Missouri Valley; brother, Larry Axtell of Katy, Texas; sister-in-law, Louella Axtell of Butte, Mont.; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
