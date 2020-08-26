DeLores Kathryn Wilding passed on peacefully to her Heavenly reward on June 10, 2020, at the age of 97.
DeLores (Dee) was born in Persia, daughter of Henry and Dora Zacharias and later moved to Logan, where she lived a happy and fulfilling life. She was married to the late Jack Wilding and they were the loving parents of their 2 children Janice and Mike. After Jack’s passing, she moved to Tacoma Wash., to be near her daughter Janice and son-in-law John Hays and later moved to Vancouver, Wash., to spend her last years near her grandson Sean Hays and daughter-in-law Naomi and their 3 children. Dee had 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dee was a faithful and active member of PEO for over 60 years.
A graveside service will be held at the Logan Cemetery on Wednesday morning Aug. 26 at 10:30a.m.