Delmond “Bud” Woody, Jr., 75, of Thompson Falls, Mont., went to be home with his Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Plains, Mont.
Home Going Celebration of Bud’s Life: 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29, Open Door Baptist Church, Thompson Falls, Mont.
Officiating: Pastor James Hantz.
Reception: Following the service, Open Door Baptist Church, Thompson Falls, Mont.
Military Burial: 2 p.m., Friday, June 28, Veterans National Cemetery in Missoula, Mont.
Bud had been battling cancer for the past year, but his faith in Jesus carried him through the trial. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus with all his heart, and anyone who knew him or talked with him in his last years knew that.
Bud left family and friends with many precious memories that they will hold forever dear and think that Heaven is a sweeter place, Bud, because you are there! They have the sweet promise in God’s Holy Word that they will see you again, and what a glorious day that will be!
Bud was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Council Bluffs, to Delmond Leroy Woody, Sr. and Betty Louise Tripplett. Bud had three sisters and one brother, Roberta Joanne, Betty Lou (deceased), Bonnie Jean (deceased), and brother Michael Allan Woody.
Bud married the love of his life, Charlene Savedra of Littleton, Colo., on Sept. 11, 1982.
Bud and Char spent a lifetime of love in these blessed years. Bud cherished his stepdaughter, Cindy, who had two children, Devon and Braden. Bud leaves six great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Bud served in the 82nd Airborne Infantry between 1963-1966 and made 147 jumps as a paratrooper in the Dominican Republic Crisis. Bud loved his country and took great pride in serving, and he was very patriotic.
Bud’s greatest joy was his walk with his Lord Jesus. Bud was the founder of Open Door Baptist Church in Thompson Falls, Mont. He adopted his own personal quotes as he grew in his faith in Christ Jesus – “I’m not the man I used to be,” and “My last breath on this earth, will be my first breath in heaven.”
Bud’s words of faith comfort all, and remind us of our Lord’s Word of Promise, “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”
In honor of Bud Woody, any donations are requested to be made to Open Door Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Sunset Hills Funeral Homes & Crematory, Plains and Thompson Falls, Mont. Online condolences at sunsethillsfuneralhomes.com.