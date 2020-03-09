Death Notice – Troy O. Moyer, 35 Mar 9, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Troy O. Moyer,35, of Woodbine was born on July 7,1984, and passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. A complete obituary is pending at Logan Memorial Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Upcoming Events Mar 9 WCCA Food Pantry in Logan Mon, Mar 9, 2020 Mar 9 Booster Shots, Seats - Three Rivers Public Health Dept., Blair Mon, Mar 9, 2020 Mar 10 Harrison County Food Pantry Tue, Mar 10, 2020 Mar 10 Free Clothing Closet & Exchange in Missouri Valley Tue, Mar 10, 2020 Mar 10 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Tue, Mar 10, 2020 Mar 10 Free Clothing Closet & Exchange in Missouri Valley Tue, Mar 10, 2020 Mar 10 Quilts for Comfort Tue, Mar 10, 2020 Mar 11 Matthew's House Food Pantry Wed, Mar 11, 2020 Mar 12 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Thu, Mar 12, 2020 Mar 12 Alcoholics Anonymous Arlington Meetings Thu, Mar 12, 2020 Top 10 List Early morning accident claims life of Oakland father Logan View cancels classes as precautionary measure dealing with COVID-19 4 departments battle field fire west of Highway 133 Wanted felon arrested in Kennard after search Blair YMCA hires new CEO Barron appointed new county court judge Father, son coach from opposite benches in district hoops Stepping up: Fort Calhoun resident holds key role in preparedness, care for coronavirus, other diseases First Nebraska case of coronavirus identified 4 accused of defrauding video skill machine at Blair gas station Today's e-Edition Washington County Enterprise