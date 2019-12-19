Death Notice – Tim Heffernan, 71 Dec 19, 2019 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tim Heffernan, 71, of Missouri Valley and Donna, Texas, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Upcoming Events Dec 19 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Alcoholics Anonymous Arlington Meetings Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 20 Free Clothing Closet & Exchange in Missouri Valley Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20 Harrison County Food Pantry Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20 Missouri Valley Needle Arts Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20 Needle Arts Group Christmas Party Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20 Friday is Fish Night at the MV Eagles Club Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 21 Santa in Little Sioux Sat, Dec 21, 2019 Dec 21 Christmas Sing-A-Long and Live Nativity Sat, Dec 21, 2019 Dec 21 Alcoholics Anonymous Herman Meetings Sat, Dec 21, 2019 Top 10 List Two transported after accident on U.S. Highway 30 in Blair No charges in accident that killed 11-year-old Blair boy 'She was like a second mom and grandma' Repairs to be made at OBMS Missouri Valley Highway 30 bypass down to two alternative routes M. Enid Heady New tattoo shop opens in Blair Woman who led police on chase with daughter in car takes plea deal Two transported after Highway 133 accident Missouri River levels drop to lowest point since March Today's e-Edition Washington County Pilot Tribune