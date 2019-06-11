Sue Ann Hester, 71, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Services are pending at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at www.hennesseyonline.com.
Updated: June 11, 2019 @ 4:16 pm
