Ronald Andersen, 77, of Logan, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine.
Services are pending at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.
Updated: September 26, 2019 @ 7:14 pm