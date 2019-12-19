Reverend Tan Van Tran, 62, of Council Bluffs died at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. He was Pastoral Vicar at St. Patrick Parish in Missouri Valley from 1992-93 and was Sacramental Minister at Holy Family Parish in Mondamin from 2016 until his passing.
Visitation: 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, with Rosary in Vietnamese at 3:30 p.m. and Prayer Service at 4 p.m., St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, St Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines.
Memorial Mass: 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, St. Peter Church in Council Bluffs. Interment: Good Shepherd Cemetery, Huntington Beach, Calif.
Arrangements by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home and Crematory in Urbandale. Online condolences at caldwellparrish.com.