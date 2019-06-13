Mary Wallace, 70, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Services are pending at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at www.hennesseyonline.com.
Updated: June 13, 2019 @ 7:22 pm