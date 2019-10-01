Mary Beth Martin, 67, of Magnolia, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Neb. Services are pending Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan. Online condolences at loganfuneralchapel.com.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 6
Top 10 List
-
5 transported after 3-vehicle accident in Blair
-
Blair apartment destroyed by fire
-
Blair teacher takes over TeamMates coordinator role
-
Week 5, High School Football ScoreBoard - Sept. 27, 2019
-
FRIDAY FOOTBALL UPDATE: Pioneers win 22-21 classic; Bears, Eagles win, too
-
Drivers urged to use caution due to increased traffic from flooding
-
Blair woman arrested for meth possession
-
Blair pastors, family help rescue women, baby from car accident
-
Newest village board member hopes experience will help in new role
-
Blair YMCA CEO to resign