Gerald Day Bloom, 93, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Gerald will be laid to rest at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Logan Cemetery, Logan.
Arrangements by Palm Cheyenne Mortuary in Las Vegas, Nev.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 15, 2019 @ 2:10 pm
Gerald Day Bloom, 93, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Gerald will be laid to rest at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Logan Cemetery, Logan.
Arrangements by Palm Cheyenne Mortuary in Las Vegas, Nev.