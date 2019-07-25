Death Notice – George O. Moore, 75 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save George O. Moore, 75, of Pisgah, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Upcoming Events Jul 25 American Red Cross Blood Drive in Logan Thu, Jul 25, 2019 Jul 25 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Thu, Jul 25, 2019 Jul 25 Alcoholics Anonymous Arlington Meetings Thu, Jul 25, 2019 Jul 26 Harrison County Food Pantry Fri, Jul 26, 2019 Jul 26 Friday is Fish Night at the MV Eagles Club Fri, Jul 26, 2019 Jul 27 2019 Harrison County Fair Parade Sat, Jul 27, 2019 Jul 27 Alcoholics Anonymous Herman Meetings Sat, Jul 27, 2019 Jul 28 Matthew's House Food Pantry Sun, Jul 28, 2019 Jul 28 Mexican Food at the MV Eagles Club Sun, Jul 28, 2019 Jul 29 WCCA Food Pantry in Logan Mon, Jul 29, 2019 Top 10 List Nursing home employee charged for allegedly assaulting resident Terri Gayer Missouri Valley firefighter charged in Missouri with child pornography possession, sexual exploitation of a minor BHS hires new girls soccer coach Historical marker honoring Marshall Nurseries erected near Arlington Andersens to receive Pioneer Farm award at fair 2019 Harrison County Fair Royalty: King Adair & Queen Dahir UPDATE: Blair, Arlington advance at B3 Area Tournament; FC eliminated Robert James Jackson AREA UPDATE: Blair advances to finals matchup against Badgers Today's e-Edition Washington County Pilot Tribune