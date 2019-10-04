Doris Neva (Outhouse) Mann, 86, of Woodbine, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Dunlap Specialty Care Center in Dunlap. Services are pending at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. Online condolences at foutsfuneralhome.com.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
Top 10 List
-
5 transported after 3-vehicle accident in Blair
-
2 injured in crash on state Highway 133
-
Blair apartment destroyed by fire
-
FRIDAY FOOTBALL UPDATE: Pioneers win 22-21 classic; Bears, Eagles win, too
-
Week 5, High School Football ScoreBoard - Sept. 27, 2019
-
Blair woman arrested for meth possession
-
Blair police get upgrade in technology
-
Deputies arrest suspect in Arlington Post Office burglary
-
Blair teacher takes over TeamMates coordinator role
-
Drivers urged to use caution due to increased traffic from flooding