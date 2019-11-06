Dona Marie (Smith) Crandell, 82, of Dunlap, died on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, with Rosary at 4 p.m. and family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap.
Burial: 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, Woodbine Cemetery, Woodbine.
Arrangements by Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. Online condolences at foutsfuneralhome.com.