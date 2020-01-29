Dale J. Jessup, 57, of Maxwell, Neb., formerly of Missouri Valley, died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory, Council Bluffs.
Funeral Ceremony: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory, Council Bluffs.
Final Resting Place: Branson Cemetery, Honey Creek.
Arrangements by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory, Council Bluffs. Online condolences at hoyfuneral.com.