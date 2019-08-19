Carolyn Price, 82, of Missouri Valley, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Longview Home in Missouri Valley. Services are pending at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.
