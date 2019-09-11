Anita Louise (Jensen) Whitmore, 71, of Woodbine, passed away at Westmont Care Center in Logan on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. Online condolences at foutsfuneralhome.com.
Updated: September 11, 2019 @ 3:26 pm