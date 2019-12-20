Zell Millard, 97, formerly of Woodbine, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Brookstone Acres in Columbus, Neb. Services are pending at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. Online condolences at foutsfuneralhome.com.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 22
-
Dec 22
Top 10 List
-
Two transported after accident on U.S. Highway 30 in Blair
-
M. Enid Heady
-
Missouri Valley Highway 30 bypass down to two alternative routes
-
No charges in accident that killed 11-year-old Blair boy
-
Warrant issued after Omaha man fails to appear at sentencing
-
Welcome to Decatur’s Winter Wonderland
-
Blair water safe despite chlorine smell
-
'She was like a second mom and grandma'
-
AHS Eagles swim with Tigers
-
New tattoo shop opens in Blair