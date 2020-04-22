Death Notice - Ted Cates, 81 Apr 22, 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ted Cates, age 81 of Council Bluffs, died April 18, 2020.Family Burial: Calhoun Cemetery near Missouri Valley. Arrangements by: Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, Council Bluffs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Upcoming Events Apr 22 Free Community Table in Missouri Valley Wed, Apr 22, 2020 Apr 22 Matthew's House Food Pantry Wed, Apr 22, 2020 Apr 23 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Thu, Apr 23, 2020 Apr 23 Cancer Support Group Thu, Apr 23, 2020 Apr 23 Alcoholics Anonymous Arlington Meetings Thu, Apr 23, 2020 Apr 24 Harrison County Free Clothing Exchange Fri, Apr 24, 2020 Apr 24 Harrison County Food Pantry Fri, Apr 24, 2020 Apr 24 Friday is Fish Night at the MV Eagles Club Fri, Apr 24, 2020 Apr 25 Alcoholics Anonymous Herman Meetings Sat, Apr 25, 2020 Apr 26 Matthew's House Food Pantry Sun, Apr 26, 2020 Top 10 List Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified Health department confirms 21st case of COVID-19 in Washington County Amber Alert for Tekamah boys cancelled Minor injuries in single-vehicle accident off U.S. Hwy 30 How the Spanish Influenza affected Mapleton Former Dana College professor remembered for guidance, compassion PassageWay Church to move into former South Creek building Arlington native gives glimpse into life in Japan as coronavirus spreads County honors Class of 2020, supports student athletes with light Gateway to the West Days cancelled due to coronavirus concerns Today's e-Edition Missouri Valley Times News