Dean Richard Higgins, 78, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
Celebration of Life: Noon, Wednesday, Nov. 6, Za-Ga-Zig Shrine, Altoona.
Dean was born April 16, 1941, on the family farm in Woodbine, to Edward and Velma (Graves) Higgins. He attended a one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade, then on to Woodbine High School. He then moved to Des Moines in 1958 with his family and graduated from North High School in 1959.
Dean was united in marriage to Marilyn Brower on June 24, 1961, and was united in marriage to his second wife, Barbara Higgins, on Jan. 1, 1990.
Dean was 25 years old when he became Master Mason at Pioneer Lodge in 1966. He later became a member of Crystolite Lodge, Eastgate Lodge, and Daylight Lodge.
In 1975, Dean joined the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine. He was an Honoree of Membership Class 2013 and held many offices within the Shrine clubs and units, along with making over 50 trips to the Shriner’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.
Dean was a member of IUEC (International Union of Elevator Construction) Local #33. He worked as a road construction worker, a gas station attendant at McMillen’s, a bulk milk truck driver, and in 1963, as an Elevator mechanic (technician) for Westinghouse/Schindler Elevator where he retired after 36 years in 1999.
Following retirement, Dean continued to keep busy with his woodworking projects as well as his part-time jobs by delivering car parts for Karl Chevrolet, a route driver for Rotella Bread, and five years delivering flowers for Hy-Vee. He truly loved being a husband, dad, and grandpa.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Higgins; children, Jeana (Alec) Palmitier of Madrid, Lisa Higgins of Des Moines, and Nick (Angie) Gile-Petefish of Des Moines; grandchildren, Daniel Petefish, Sadie Williams, Andrew Sullwold, LCpl Jonathan Sullwold, Harlee Palmitier, and Dawson Palmitier; sister, Grace (John) Shafer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Velma Higgins, and infant brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Animal Rescue League of Iowa or Taylor House Hospice in Dean’s name.