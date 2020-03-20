McDunn, David M. (Mick), November 24, 1942 – March 15, 2020.
Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Opal McDunn; Maurice Stewart; and sister, Char Les A Bugenhagen.
He is survived by LaVonne Stewart, Bonnie McDunn, Susan McDunn; sons David McDunn, Stewart McDunn; stepchildren, Jakeb Turner, Nikole Cook; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Robert (Nancy) McDunn of Omaha, Neb., Cheryl (Frank) Salter of Missouri Valley, Patrick (Donna) McDunn of Missouri Valley, Mary Chambers (Mark Smith) of Missouri Valley, and Randy McDunn of Modale; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other friends.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, services will be held at a later date.
Memorials and condolences will be accepted at that time. Hennessey Funeral Home, 310 East Huron, Missouri Valley, hennesseyonline.com