David J. Hemmingsen, age 77 of Missouri Valley, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
David was born Feb. 4, 1943 in Council Bluffs to Hans and Evelyn (Sandberg) Hemmingsen. He was a truck driver; he was a member of the RLDS Church; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening and working on his tractor in the garage.
David is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Beverly.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hemmingsen of Missouri Valley; children, Cindy Hemmingsen of New York, John Hemmingsen and wife Christina of Missouri Valley, Lindsay Whistle and husband Ron of Council Bluffs; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Mary Thornton of Mexico; brother, Bill Hemmingsen and wife Gloria of Anderson, S.C.
Visitation: Saturday, May 16, from 9 - 11 a.m., Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, May 16, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Elder Melba Struble. Music Selections: “Even Though I’m Leaving” and “Grandpa.”
Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley was in charge of arrangements; www.hennesseyfuneralhome.com.