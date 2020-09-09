David W. Deupree, age 74, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. He was born Aug. 8, 1946. Arrangements are being handled by Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
Top 10 List
-
Judge dismisses wrongful death suit against county, sheriff
-
Blair resident spearheads anti-bullying campaign
-
NOTICE OF HEARING IN REGARDS TO THE PROPOSED REPAIRS OF THE HARRISON AND POTTAWATTAMIE DRAINAGE DISTRICT LOCATED IN HARRISON COUNTY, IOWA
-
Fire destroys Arlington graduate's farmhouse: Family experiences generosity of strangers, friends and family
-
Resident addresses concerns over 19th and Washington streets intersection: A year after fatal accident, issues continue
-
Introducing, the Blair Bears: Volleyball team returns from quarantine
-
Week 2: 2020 High School Football Scoreboard - Sept. 4, 2020
-
Cornelia Schwinck Rabbass
-
An unfathomable mystery: More than a century after Arlington family was killed, case remains unsolved
-
FRIDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Bears rout Mount Michael; Eagles and Pioneers fall