Daryl A. Waldron Sr., age 68, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Daryl was born April 15, 1951 at Dixon Nursing Home in Logan to Paul and Hazel (Davey) Waldron. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School.
Daryl married Robyn Tiffey February 11, 1972, in Missouri Valley. He was a longtime employee of Bluffs Paving. He enjoyed motorcycles, snowmobiling, camping, and working on cars.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Paul, Donald, and Eugene.
He is survived by his wife Robyn Waldron of Council Bluffs; children, Daryl Waldron Jr. of Atlantic, Christina Ronk and husband Michael of Logan, Jeremy Waldron and wife Lisa of Council Bluffs; six grandchildren, Alysha, Meghan, Emily, Anthony, Brayton (Mikayla), and Brittney; one great-granddaughter, Gracie; special nephew, Lars Tiffey; sister, Beverly Nelson of Harris; brothers, Murrel Waldron and wife Carol of Spencer, Gerald Waldron and wife Beatrice of Coin, and Jerry Waldron of Shenandoah.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
A Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.