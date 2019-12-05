Darrell Allen Lawrenson, 68, of Mondamin, died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, United Methodist Church in Pisgah.
Clergy: Pastor Patti Ford.
Musicians: Barb Sherer and Jim and EveVonne Muff.
Musical Selections: “How Great Thou Art” and “On Eagle’s Wings.”
Congregational Hymn: “Lord of the Dance.”
Honorary Pallbearers: Sydney Sherer, Tyler Lawrenson, Brylee Sherer, Terrin Lawrenson, Marilyn Stevens, and Rhonda Roling.
Pallbearers: Ronnie Lawrenson, Russ Lawrenson, Rex Flint, Bruce Flint, Mark Flint, and Bruce Smith.
Final Resting Place: Soldier Valley Cemetery near Pisgah.
Darrell was born on July 21, 1951, to Russell and Margaret (Guttau) Lawrenson in Council Bluffs. He was raised near Mondamin.
After his junior year of high school, Darrell worked in California, and after graduating from West Harrison High School in 1969, he worked in Idaho for the summer. He then attended Iowa Lakes Community College in Emmetsburg.
On Jan. 29, 1971, Darrell married Lenyce Flint at the Onawa Christian Church. The couple started farming near Dunlap, then moved north of Pisgah before moving to their current farm. He also worked at the Mondamin Co-op and the Persia Co-op, managing this co-op for 13 years. Darrell enjoyed working at the Winnavegas Casino in Sloan for 13 years, as well as Harrah’s Casino in Council Bluffs for nearly 13 years.
Darrell was an active member of the Pisgah United Methodist Church. He also served as one of the Allen Cloverleaf 4-H leaders for 25 years.
Darrell enjoyed mowing hay for many farmers in the area. He also enjoyed riding horses and raising cows. He thoroughly enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities. In season, he loved to hunt mushrooms.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Rex and Anna Marie Flint; and sister-in-law, Nanci Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Lenyce Lawrenson of Mondamin; two children, Brent Lawrenson and his wife, Tonna, of Madrid, and Jami and her husband, Jason Sherer, of Pisgah; four grandchildren, Sydney and Brylee Sherer and Tyler and Terrin Lawrenson; four siblings, Ronnie Lawrenson and Russ Lawrenson and his wife, Susan, all of Mondamin, Marilyn and her husband, Maynard Stevens, of Branson, Mo., and Rhonda Roling of Colton, S.D.; and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. Online condolences at foutsfuneralhome.com.