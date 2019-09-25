Darlene Forsen, 88, of Herman, Neb., passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair, Neb.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, Herman American Legion.
Darlene was born on Nov. 15, 1930, in Iowa, the daughter of Clifford and Mary Meeker. She was a graduate of Modale High School where she was a member of the basketball team.
On June 30, 1952, Darlene was united in marriage to Kenneth Forsen in Council Bluffs.
In 1959, the couple moved to Herman where they farmed and raised their family.
Darlene is survived by her children, John (Judy) Forsen of Blair, Neb., Tammy (Joe) Peterson of Blair, Neb., and Terri (David) Vopnford of Mt. Vernon, Wash.; daughter-in-law, LeAnn Forsen of Herman, Neb.; grandchildren, Shawn Forsen, Sharon Thompson, Trisha Forsen, Tafida Jones, Jeffery Forsen, Cramer Peterson, Clara Renter, Kiela Vopnford, Shelbi Kendrick, and Thor Vopnford; great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Sasha, Jack, and Kendall Forsen, Jordan Holst, Kayla Witthuhn, Jeffery, Jarren, and Jaylon Forsen, Scotland Raelyn and Axel Zachmeyer, Harrison Renter, Treyton and Lexi Jones, and Tommy and Tyler Thompson; great-great-grandchildren, Hadley Forsen, Margo Yepes, and Elias Forsen; and siblings, Dwight, Barbara, and Ronnie Meeker and Donna Zywiec.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; son, Jeff Forsen; grandchildren, Heidi Forsen and Colton Peterson; and four sisters and four brothers.
Memorials may be directed to Ascera Care Hospice, The Alzheimer’s Association, or The Colton Peterson Memorial Foundation.
Arrangements by Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair, Neb. Online condolences at campbellaman.com.