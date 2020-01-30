Danny Joseph Gray, 68, of Logan, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital in Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, Doc’s Roadhouse and Beaver Hut Pub in Logan.
Burial: Will be held at a later date.
Danny was born on Oct. 11, 1951, in Spencer, to his parents, Donald and Jackie (White) Gray.
Danny attended Spencer High School in Spencer and participated in football and wrestling throughout his high school years. After graduation from high school, he went on to wrestle at Northwestern College in Orange City, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Danny taught Science and Physical Education at Pisgah High School in Pisgah in 1974. His career path led him to work as a longtime employee of 20 years for the Union Pacific Railroad as a welder.
Danny enjoyed hunting, and while in Colorado, one of his favorite memories was on the hunt where he took down a bear with his bow and arrow.
Danny enjoyed playing cards with his buddies at Doc’s Roadhouse in Logan. He loved the times he and his wife, Janie, would go boating and camping, which often took them to Okoboji and Spirit Lake.
Danny is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Janie (Burdette) Gray of Logan; his estranged daughter, Meagan; his daughter, Devon; sister, Dee; and his brother, Michael.
Arrangements by Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan. Online condolences at loganfuneralchapel.com.