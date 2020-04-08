Dannie M. Christensen, age 66, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Missouri Valley. Dannie was born April 5, 1953, in Atlantic, to Kenneth and Leila (Cue) Christensen.
Dannie married Dee Olson on Dec. 30, 1977, in Las Vegas. He served in the United States Air Force and owned and operated Terrill Ambulance Service out of Atlantic. Dannie sold cars and RVs. He enjoyed stock car racing, golf, pool, poker, riding motorcycles, fishing, and being a prankster.
Dannie was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Maxene Olson.
Survivors include his wife, Dee, of Missouri Valley; daughter, Cherie Petty and husband, Sid, of Atlantic; grandchildren, Cody, Amanda, and Summer; and four great-grandchildren; daughter, Keri Christensen and grandson, Kasey Christensen, of Missouri Valley; son, Josh Christensen and wife, Crystal; grandchildren, Blake, Chase, and Leila of Missouri Valley; sisters, Diane Denney and husband, Joe, of Wiota, and DeeDee Koenig and husband, Kelly, from Jonestown, Texas; brothers, Dale Christensen and wife, Kari, from Katy, Texas, and David Christensen and wife, Mona, from Anita; special friend, Dave Gillispie of Blair, Neb.; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Visitation was held Friday, March 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.