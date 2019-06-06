Coleen F. Cross, 80, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Celebration of Life: 1-4 p.m., Sunday June 2, in the community room at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.
Inurnment: At a later date in the Woodbine Cemetery, Woodbine.
Coleen was born in Denison on Aug. 1, 1938, to Bill and Joy Atkins. Coleen was a longtime employee at Midwest Cardiology.
In addition to her parents, Coleen was preceded in death by her husbands, Maurice Sheehy and Gene Cross; son-in-law, Leonard Clark.
Coleen is survived by her children, Pat Sheehy (Donna), David Cross (Tina) and Kris Cross-Clark; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Arrangements by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Online condolences at www.hoykilnoski.com.
The family will direct memorials.