Clarence Arthur Sackett, 78, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Burial: 2 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at The Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha, Neb.
Officiating: Rev. Mike Lincoln.
Military Honors: Conducted by the Ralston American Legion Post 373.
Clarence was born April 1, 1941, in Ashland, Neb., to Ray and Eleanor (Koziol) Sackett. He grew up in Ashland, Neb., and graduated from high school in Lancaster, Calif.
Clarence served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley Sackett of Omaha, Neb.; brother, Leland Bud Sackett of Norfolk, Neb.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
